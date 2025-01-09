'Ambulances Deployed on Roads, Air, Water Ahead of Maha Kumbh': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday apprised about the security and safety arrangements made for the crores of devotees expected to arrive at the 2025 Maha Kumbh, which is scheduled to begin on January 13.

He said that the administration has deployed 125 ambulances on roads that have been equipped with 15 advanced life support (ASL) systems, which extend basic life support in case of emergency. "125 road ambulances have been equipped with 15 Advance Life Support (ALS).

Additionally, air ambulances and seven river ambulances have also been deployed. Of the seven river ambulances, you will get to see one of them being deployed today and the rest will be stationed from tomorrow. The government has made proper arrangements to deal with any kind of situation," Pathak told ANI.

Speaking on the threats issued by Khalistani extremists, the Deputy CM said that it will not be an issue since the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured that security arrangments were in place.

"It will not be a problem. The government has already ensured and concluded the health and security arrangements made (for the Kumbh). The government is responsible for ensuring a smooth experience for seers and devotees so that they don't have any trouble in commuting and staying here," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that pilgrims died in accidents which happened during the Kumbh mela organised during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

His reaction came when asked about concerns raised by the opposition regarding arrangements made by the state administration for the Maha Kumbh. He said that during the Ardh Kumbh no unfortunate incident happened and thus, people were coming in huge numbers this time. "One is served as per their intentions. When Akhilesh Yadav was in power and the Kumbh (2013) was organised under his tenure, there was huge chaos, and accidents happened where pilgrims died.

However, when Ardh Kumbh happened (in 2019), nothing unfortunate happened. This is why a huge crowd is being drawn this time," Maurya told ANI. Inviting all the seers and devotees to the Maha Kumbh, the Deputy CM further said that Maha Kumbh was being organised after 144 years, for which the government has ensured the best possible arrangements.



The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).