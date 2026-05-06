'America Calls Off Epic Fury': Is It the End of War or Has Trump Accepted Defeat?

New Delhi: After more than two months of intense conflict, military escalation and global economic shockwaves, the United States has officially declared the end of “Operation Epic Fury” - the massive military campaign launched jointly with Israel against Iran.

But even as Washington claims “objectives achieved,” questions are growing over whether the sudden halt signals a diplomatic breakthrough or an admission that the war had reached a dangerous deadlock.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Operation Epic Fury is now “over,” insisting that America had successfully completed its military objectives inside Iran. According to the Trump administration, the operation targeted Iran’s missile systems, military infrastructure and strategic capabilities amid fears over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) described the ongoing US military activity linked to the Strait of Hormuz as a "defensive operation" amid its continued naval blockade of Iranian ports in the strategically vital waterway.

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"This is not an offensive operation. This is a defensive operation. What that means is very simple: There's no shooting unless we're shot at first," Rubio said. He added that US forces would take immediate action if naval assets were threatened.

"You're not going to let some fast boat come up on the ship and shoot it up. We're going to respond to it. And we've been successful," he said.

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Rubio outlined the maritime security initiative dubbed "Project Freedom", aimed at supporting commercial vessels navigating through the Strait of Hormuz amid the heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the virtual control of the critical shipping route, describing the effort as a "protective bubble" intended to restore safe passage through the strait.

"This is the first step towards reopening the strait and bringing this regime's last-ditch, active economic arson, bringing that to a close," Rubio said.

Reiterating Washington's broader objective, Rubio said the administration wants the Strait of Hormuz restored to normal maritime operations, with unrestricted commercial navigation, noting that Washington preferred the Strait to go "back to the way it was".

He added that the US is focusing on establishing clarity over negotiation topics and possible concessions from Tehran.

"Iran must accept the reality of the situation and come to the negotiation table and accept the terms that are good for it but ultimately good for the world," the US Secretary of State said.

"We don't have to have the actual agreement written out," Rubio further said, adding, "but we have to have a diplomatic solution that is very clear about the topics that they are willing to negotiate on and the extent and the concessions they're willing to make at the front end in order to make those talks worthwhile."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his representatives were actively engaged with Tehran and suggested the talks could lead to "something very positive for all".

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that officials are currently assessing a counter-proposal from the United States, according to a report.