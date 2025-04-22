'America Comes to India as Partners, Not Preachers': JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance while addressing also touched upon the past attitudes of Washington towards India. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance made a strong statement on Tuesday in Jaipur, reaffirming the United States' commitment to strengthening its partnership with India. Addressing an event, Vance emphasized that the US is not here to dictate or preach, but to build a mutually beneficial relationship with India.

‘We Come as Partners’

Speaking to a gathered audience, Vance stated, “Now I believe that our nations have much to offer to one another, and that’s why we come to you as partners, looking to strengthen our relationship."

Vance also touched upon the past attitudes of Washington towards India. “Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an attitude of preaching," he noted.

He criticized prior administrations for viewing India primarily as a source of low-cost labor, while also expressing admiration for Modi’s leadership, saying, “He’s got approval ratings that would make me jealous.”

The Vice President highlighted the importance of appreciating India's rich history and culture while looking ahead to the future. "Like you, we want to appreciate our history, our culture, our religion, we want to do commerce and strike good deals with our friends," he said. Vance further expressed his belief that the future should be built upon the proud recognition of heritage, not “self-loathing and fear.”

Vance also referenced US President Donald Trump’s long-standing approach to foreign policy, stating, “I work for a President who has long understood all of this, whether through fighting those who seek to erase American history or in support of fair trade deals abroad.”

Impressed by India’s Architecture and Vitality

Vance began his address by sharing his admiration for India’s rich cultural heritage, particularly the ancient architecture he witnessed during his visit to the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. “I am amazed by the ancient beauty of the architecture of India’s history, by the richness of India’s history and tradition, but also by India’s laser-like focus on the future,” he remarked.

The Vice President went on to contrast India’s dynamic growth with what he described as the “flatness” he felt in other countries, stating, “There’s a vitality to India, a sense of infinite possibility of new homes to be built, new skylines to be raised, and lives to be enriched.”