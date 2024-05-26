Advertisement

Chandigarh/Viral News: A funny video is taking rounds of internet showcasing few construction workers installing Statue of Liberty on the roof top of a house.

The viral video shared by Alok Jain on social media platform X, comes with a witty caption that says, ‘Some where in Punjab the THIRD liberty statue is installed.’

The viral video is said to be from a village in Punjab where few construction workers can be seen installing statue of liberty replica on top floor of a newly constructed house with the help of crane.

People in Punjab are known for their strong desire to go to abroad and get settled over there. Every year thousands of people apply for US visas for different purposes be it from education visa to work visa and PR visa.

Watch Viral Statue Of Liberty Video Here:

Some where in Punjab the THIRD liberty statue is installed.😂 pic.twitter.com/WZqrXpK9Jb — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng)

Most of the Punjabi's prefer to go to US and Canada to fulfill their dreams such as dream jobs, studies in foreign universities etc.

The viral video shared on social media X on May 26, 2024 has gained traction online gaining over 198.5K Views so far and counting.

Netizen's React To Viral Video:

Viewers in the comment section are giving hilarious reactions over this viral Statue of Liberty video.

One user wrote, ‘What happens when you don’t get a visa to your desired foreign country…’.

Another viewer says, ‘Must be water tank. You will find aeroplanes, SUV and what not shaped water tanks in Punjab.’

screengrab of comment section

One more user says, ‘Ideally they should have built Niagara Falls so that Canada is not missed’ taking a witty jibe over Punjab's Canadian dreams.

This is not the first video of its kind, Punjab has a tradition of building big larger than life houses in country side often seen with weird statues, SUV models and helicopter replicas installed over the roof top of the houses.

