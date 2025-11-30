'American Professor Teaching Sanskrit': Mohan Bhagwat Urges People of Bharat to Prioritize Native Languages

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged the people of Bharat to put more emphasis on the native languages of the country, citing the example of an American professor teaching Sanskrit.

He underscored the importance of Sanskrit and stated that many Indians don't even know their own languages as they have prioritised English.

Speaking in Nagpur during the release of a book in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat said, "There was a time when Sanskrit served as the primary medium for communication. Today, we have an American professor teaching Sanskrit, when in reality, we should be the ones teaching Sanskrit to the world."

He pointed out the shift in people's attitude toward language, noting that even saints and sages these days speak in English.

"Many children today don’t even know the most basic words, and they speak a mix of their mother tongue and English at home. The situation has reached a point where some Indians don’t even know their own Indian languages. If we spoke our own languages properly at home, the situation could improve, but we don’t. Today, even saints and sages have started speaking in English. This is understandable, but it also signals a shift in our attitude toward language," he said.

Bhagwat on Saturday said that compared to other countries, "nationalism is not an issue in India," and anyone attempting to label the RSS as merely a 'nationalist' organisation is misplaced in understanding the organisation.

Addressing the ongoing Nagpur Book Festival, Bhagwat said, "People call us 'rashtrvaadi' (nationalist). We don't have disputes with anyone, we stay away from disputes. It is not part of our nature. Our nature and culture are to progress together. This is not the case with many foreign nations."

He further explained the distinction between the Indian concept of 'rashtra' and the Western notion of nation.

"Our idea of 'rashtra' is very different from their idea of nation. They saw what to translate rashtra as in English. They said it is a nation, and called it nationalism. Now we don't even know our words but their words now," he added.

Claiming that nationalism has never been a central issue in India, he said, "Nationalism is not an issue in India; our 'rashtra' has always been there. We believe in the concept of nationality, not nationalism. We even believe in the concept of nationhood, rashtradwa can happen."

Bhagwat also reflected on the global implications of nationalism, citing its role in causing conflicts.

"When we say rashtravaad, then that gets connected to the Western idea of nationalism, due to which two world wars happened. The ego of the nation is the reason. But our 'rashtra' is not compatible with egos. It has come into existence after the dissolution of egos....people considered themselves one," he said.