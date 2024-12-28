Amethi Tragedy: Woman Found Hanging, Husband Accuses Police Constable of Murder

Amethi: A woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside her home near Awas Vikas Colony in the Amethi police station area on Saturday.

The woman's husband has accused a police constable of her murder, while the police have stated that they are investigating the incident.

Divya Agrahari, the wife of Alok Kumar Agrahari, was found dead hanging from a door latch at their residence near the Amethi-Sultanpur road, according to the police.

Alok Agrahari, speaking to reporters, expressed doubts about his wife’s death, saying, “It is impossible for anyone to hang from such a latch. There is no way she could have committed suicide this way.” He mentioned a dispute between them three months ago, which had led to an intervention by Dial 112 police.

Alok further claimed that one of the responding officers, Constable Ravi Shukla, had taken his wife’s contact number during the incident and had been in frequent contact with her ever since, even visiting their home regularly.

Alok alleged, “Three days ago, he came to take her mobile phone, which contained conversations and other incriminating material involving him. This is likely why he wanted it.”

He added, “I left for work at 9 am, and when I returned in the afternoon, I found her hanging from the door latch. I believe Constable Ravi Shukla is responsible for her death—she did not commit suicide.”

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Mishra stated that the cause of death would be confirmed after the autopsy report was received.

He assured that an investigation was underway and appropriate actions would be taken if anyone was found responsible.

When asked about the allegations against Shukla, Mishra responded, “The matter is under investigation. No conclusions can be drawn until the findings are clear.”