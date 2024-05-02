Advertisement

Shillong: Amid prevailing heatwave conditions in the Northeastern states, Meghalaya is grappling with water shortage in several parts of the state. In view of the looming water crisis in the state, the administration has decided to strictly tackle water wastage in the state. The district administration in two Garo Hills districts, have issued public orders, barring activities leading to water wastage in the area till May 15. The administration has also appealed to the people to make efforts in conserving water resources and tackle the heatwave adequately.

The District Magistrate (DM) of West Garo Hills has passed an order, sanctioned under Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting car-wash servicing activities within the Tura Municipality area. After the implementation of the new order, the car-wash services will only be allowed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Advertisement

CM Conrad K Sangma holds high-level meeting to evaluate the water crisis

Also, within the municipal area, the car wash centres will not be able to utilise borewell waters for their services, as per the new order.

Advertisement

The order read, “This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until May 15, 2024. This order applies solely to the Tura Municipality area only.”

To ensure water conservation in wake of a looming water shortage, the district administration has also advised the people to implement water conservation strategies in their households and communities.

Advertisement

In the order, the District Commissioner of the East Garo Hills, has advised the citizens to be cautious, avoiding outdoor activities from 12 noon to 3 pm. In addition to it, the official has also advised the people to wear light and breathable clothing, and urged them to never leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.

Notably, water scarcity in Meghalaya has reportedly reached critical levels, particularly in urban hubs such as Shillong and Tura. To tackle the escalating water crisis, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a high-level meeting to evaluate the situation in the cities struggling for drinking water.

Advertisement

PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak, while expressing grave concern over the diminishing water reservoirs in Shillong and Tura, linked the crisis to the broader issues of global warming and climate change.

Talking to the media personnel, Marak said, “We are grappling with factors beyond our control, directly linked to global warming and climate change.” He also highlighted a 20% decline in water levels specifically in Tura.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing efforts, such as the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme-III, Minister Marak admitted that immediate relief remains a challenge amidst this prolonged dry period.

The scarcity of rainfall has only worsened the water problem in the state, with districts like South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills experiencing a significant precipitation deviation of 87% below normal.

Advertisement

Similarly, other areas including Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, and North Garo Hills have witnessed rainfall deficits exceeding 80% from normal levels, as reported by the Meteorological department.

