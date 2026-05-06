Amid ATF Price Hike, Govt Releases Rs 5,000 Crore Emergency Credit To Airlines

New Delhi: Amid the surge of ATF fuel prices owing to the crisis in the Middle East crisis, the Centre has cleared Rs 5,000 crore emergency credit line to airlines.

“In view of the financial stress faced by airlines due to the sharp increase in ATF prices, compounded by airspace closures and reduced operations, particularly on international routes, leading to lower aircraft utilisation and liquidity constraints, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the ECLGS 5.0 scheme to provide targeted credit support to Indian airlines,” a press statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation read.

The scheme aims to provide credit guarantee coverage of 100% for MSMEs and 90% for non-MSMEs as well as airline sector, to Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) for the amount in default under the additional credit facility extended to the eligible borrowers to tide over any short-term liquidity mismatches, against the backdrop of ongoing West Asia situation, the statement added.