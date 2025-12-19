Amid Backlash Over No Pollution Debate in Parliament, Centre Blames Congress For Creating 'Ruckus'

New Delhi: Amid backlash over the lack of a pollution debate in Parliament regarding the surge in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has blamed the Congress party for creating a ruckus and disrupting House proceedings.

At the conclusion of the Winter Session today, Rijiju said, "We wanted a discussion on pollution. The opposition had requested it. But the Congress then said that pollution is not important and created a ruckus."

"This one regret remains... We were ready for a full-day discussion on pollution... The Congress party, by further instigating and provoking other parties, created chaos and disruption by storming into the well of the House," he added.

The national capital woke up to poor air quality on Friday morning, with the overall AQI recorded at 387 at around 8 a.m., placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality in the city deteriorated further compared to Thursday, when the AQI stood at 373 at 4 p.m. Large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog.