Amid Boycott Calls, India ‘Expects Turkey To Urge Pakistan To End Its Support For Cross-Border Terrorism’

New Delhi: India has called on Turkey to use its influence to press Pakistan into ending its support for cross-border terrorism and dismantling its long-standing terror infrastructure. The statement, issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes amid increasingly tense diplomatic relations between India and Turkey.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the media said, “We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades.”

He further emphasized that international relations are “built based on sensitivities to each other’s concerns.”

Celebi Aviation Clearance Revocation Discussed with Turkish Embassy

Addressing queries regarding the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) revocation of security clearance for Celebi Aviation Pvt Ltd, a Turkish-founded ground handling company operating at nine Indian airports, Jaiswal confirmed the matter had been communicated to the Turkish Embassy.

“The Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security,” he said, refraining from linking the move directly to political or security developments.

The diplomatic conflict between India and Turkey has been deepening following Ankara’s repeated statements critical of India’s counter-terrorism strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Tensions have also been exacerbated by Turkey’s supply of drones to Pakistan, which were reportedly deployed during recent military confrontations.

During the same briefing, Jaiswal also commented on a recent high-level call between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 10. He said Doval conveyed India’s firm stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, and reiterated that China is well aware of India’s expectations.