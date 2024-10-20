Published 11:31 IST, October 20th 2024
Amid Frequent Train Derailment Bids, Stones Found on Railway Tracks in Karnataka's Mangaluru
Amid ongoing concerns over train derailment conspiracies, attempt to derail trains in Mangaluru route was thwarted when stones were found placed on tracks
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Amid ongoing concerns over train derailment conspiracies, attempt to derail trains in Mangaluru route was thwarted when stones were found placed on tracks | Image: Republic
11:25 IST, October 20th 2024