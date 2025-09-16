Amid Heavy Rainfall and Major Cloudburst, Holiday Declared in Dehradun Schools Today

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Amid incessant rainfall in Dehradun, the administration has declared a holiday for all schools in the city.

“In the wake of the current situation, a holiday has been declared in all schools,” a government advisory stated.

The weather department has issued an alert until September 20.

The weather department has predicted rainfall on September 16 for several areas, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts.

Rainfall is forecast for Dehradun and Bageshwar districts on September 17, with light to moderate rain expected in the remaining districts of the state.

On September 18, light to moderate rain is forecast for some areas across all districts of the state.

The same pattern of rainfall is expected to continue on September 19 and 20.

A major cloudburst struck the outskirts of Dehradun on Monday night, accompanied by a massive landslide and heavy rain in the Sahastradhara area.

According to reports, two people are missing. SDRF and NDRF teams have rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.

Extremely heavy rainfall was reported overnight, primarily in the northern parts of Dehradun. Reports said that the road on the Kesarwala-Maldevta side of Dehradun was washed away due to heavy rain.

Due to the heavy rains, the river Sahastradhara got flooded late at night, and debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops.

The Tamsa river is in spate and the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was inundated as heavy rainfall lashed Dehradun. 1-2 feet of debris has accumulated in the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shivalinga complex, and there has been a lot of damage in the temple premises.

Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said, "The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now."

A bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway has been damaged, according to reports.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation."