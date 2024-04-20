Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Karanataka Police arrested Fayaz for allegedly murdering the daughter of a Congress Corporator, the mother of Fayaz apologised on behalf of of her son.

Congress leader Niranjan Hiremath's daughter, Neha Hiremath was allegedly stabbed to death by her acquaintance inside BVB college campus on Thursday after she allegedly rejected his proposal. The deceased Neha (23) was a first-year MCA student, while the accused 23-year-old Fayaz, an MCA dropout, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that both of them were batchmates during their BCA course. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

"On behalf of my son, I seek forgiveness from all people of Karnataka. I seek forgiveness from the parents of the girl as well. She is also like my daughter. I am not differentiating here at all. I know how they must be grieving. I am equally sorrowful. What my son did is wrong. No matter who it is, what is done is wrong," Mumtaz, Fayaz's mother, said.

#BREAKING | Hubbali murder accused Fayaz's mother apologises and seeks forgiveness from victim Neha's family



Fayaz Stabbed Neha 5-6 Times; Police

According to the police, Fayaz went inside the college campus with a knife and stabbed Neha five-six times. During the attack, he too sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital along with the victim. At the hospital, Neha was declared brought dead.

"During interrogation, he (Fayaz) claimed that the two of them had been in a relationship and that she had suddenly started avoiding him. It needs to be corroborated and verified, but he was arrested immediately," a senior police officer said.

Neha's Father Suspects ‘Love Jihad’

Narrating about the incident, Neha's father Hiremath said that his daughter had classes from 8 am. At around 4.30 pm, when she stepped out after completing her classes, this person approached towards her and stabbed her nearly six times inside the college campus and she died on the spot.

"He (the accused) was an old student and he had proposed my daughter but she rejected his proposal. She did not like him and she usually stayed away from all this...She refused him saying they both belonged to different caste and that she did not wish to have any relationship with him. Out of anger, he stabbed my daughter," he told PTI. Demanding justice for her daughter, he said that the accused should he hanged to death only then will his daughter's soul rest in peace.

(With inputs from agencies)

