Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:20 IST
Amid Rising Cases of Man-Animal Conflict in Kerala, 2 Elderly Killed in Separate Attacks in the Wild
The incidents of man-animal conflict in Kerala on Tuesday occured a day after an elderly woman died in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district.
Kozhikode/Thrissur: Adding to the growing concern over incidents of human-animal conflict in Kerala, two elderly people lost their lives to attacks by wild animals in Kozhikode and Thrissur districts, respectively, on Tuesday. In the first instance, Abraham, a 70-year-old farmer was attacked by an Indian gaur at his farm in Kozhikode's Kakkayam area around 15:00.
The second incident took place around 15:30 on Tuesday in Thrissur where 62-year-old Valsa, the wife of a local tribal leader from the Vachumaram area, was attacked and killed by a wild elephant in a forest area. Valsa was reportedly collecting forest resources when she encountered the elephant near Athirappally.
Valsa's body has been moved to Taluk Hospital Chalakkudy for post-mortem examination, police added.
The incidents occurred a day after an elderly woman died in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district.
The 72-year-old woman, identified as Indira, was trampled by the elephant at Kanjiramveli near Adimali on Monday.
With inputs from PTI.
