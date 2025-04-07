Amidst All Out Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh, 26 Maoists Surrender Before Security Forces In Dantewada

Dantewada: Amidst an all out anti-Maoists operation in Chhattisgarh , at least 26 Maoists have surrendered before the security forces in Dantewada district on Monday. The senior police officials of the Chhattisgarh police have confirmed that the group of Maoists surrendered in Dantewada in the presence of senior police officials. Earlier, at least 86 Maoists, including 20 women, had surrendered before the police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts of the central government to make India Maoists free by March, 2026. Notably, various security forces and states police are undertaking a massive anti-Naxal in all the extremists-hit states, resulting in a mass surrender of Maoists in various states and also elimination of several of them.

With the recent development, a total of 112 Maoists have surrendered to security forces in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh and Telangana in two days. The officials have termed it a big move towards achieving the government's goal of making India Maoist-free by March 2026.

A senior police officials stated that on Monday, 26 Maoists surrendered before the security forces in Dantewada district. Senior police officials confirmed that the group surrendered in the presence of top police officials. Earlier, a total of 86 Maoists had surrendered to the police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district before Inspector General of Police (IGP) S Chandrashekhar Reddy. Notably, four of the surrendered Maoists were Area Committee Members (ACMs), each with a reward of Rs 4 lakh on their heads.

According to officials, the Maoists decided to surrender because they realized that their ideology was outdated and that they had lost the trust and support of the local tribal communities. The Telangana police are encouraging other Maoists who wish to leave the group and live a normal life to contact their local police station, district officials, or reach out through their family members.

The mass surrender of Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Telangana is a big blow to the Naxalite movement. The movement, which has been active in India for decades, has been facing challenges in recent years due to the government's efforts to eradicate it. The surrender of 112 Maoists in two separate incidents is a major success for the government and indicates that the vision of a Maoist-free India may not be far away.

Government's Efforts To Eradicate The Extremist Movement

The Indian government has been engaged in a massive anti-Naxal operation in all the extremist-hit states. The operation has resulted in the elimination of several Maoists and the surrender of many others. The government is determined to eradicate the Naxalite movement and restore peace and stability in the affected regions. Meanwhile, the surrender of 26 Maoists in Dantewada is pointing that a vision of Maoists-free India is not far away.