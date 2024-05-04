Advertisement

New Delhi: In wake of escalating tension between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory for the people travelling to both the countries and urged the citizens to exercise caution while travelling. The advisory has come up amidst heightened tensions in the region and the opening of airspace by Iran and Israel.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underlined the importance of vigilance and staying connected with the Indian Embassy while visiting these countries. With the situation evolving rapidly, it is crucial for Indian travellers to stay informed about any updates or changes in the security landscape.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, while talking to media, stated, “We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy.”

By issuing timely warnings and recommendations, India aims to mitigate potential risks and provide support to its nationals traveling in volatile regions.

In uncertain times, staying informed and prepared is essential for a safe and hassle-free travel experience.

