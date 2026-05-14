Amidst West Asia Tensions, PM Modi and Iran's Abbas Araghchi Hold High-Stakes Talks on BRICS Sidelines

New Delhi: In a significant push to bolster regional stability and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.

The high-level interaction took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral trajectory between the two civilisational partners.

Highlighting the engagement, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to share the diplomatic milestone, "H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India."

This high-stakes dialogue, held alongside discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, represents India's inaugural high-level diplomatic outreach since the outbreak of the Iran war.

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As New Delhi chairs the two-day ministerial gathering on May 14 and 15, the presence of these key figures underscores the ascending strategic weight of the BRICS forum as a critical platform for mediation amidst the volatile situation in West Asia.

During the formal sessions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a scathing critique of Western influence, specifically targeting what he termed American pressure and coercion.

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Addressing the assembled dignitaries, Araghchi asserted that Iran's defiance against "US bullying" was a struggle well understood by many nations in attendance.

"To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion," Araghchi stated.

He urged the bloc to form a united front, remarking that "it is high time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in the dustbin of history."

Transitioning to the broader spectrum of global friction, the Iranian top diplomat issued a stern caution regarding "reckless adventures" that fuel regional volatility.

He observed that while some powers might believe such actions further their geopolitical interests, the resulting instability remains a "lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors."

In a particularly pointed metaphorical critique, Araghchi suggested that history reveals how fading powers resort to extreme measures to arrest their inevitable decline.

"A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down," he remarked, framing the current West Asian crisis as a desperate attempt by empires to maintain a slipping grip on global dominance.

The summit in the national capital continues to facilitate vital deliberations between member nations.