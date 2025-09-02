New Delhi: Amid a row that erupted over alleged 'vote theft', BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday levelled allegations against Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of possessing two active voter identity cards registered in separate constituencies of the national capital Delhi. The BJP leader further levelled allegations against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of “enlisting herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen.”

In a social media post on X, Maviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi screamed 'Vote Chori' from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson--who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis--holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively).

Sharing details, Malviya listed the two entries, “Here are the details: EPIC - 1 •Name: Pawan Khera •Father's Name: H. L. Khera •EPIC Number: XHC1992338 •Assembly: 41 Jangpura •Part No: 28 •Part Name: Nizamuddin East •Serial No: 929” "EPIC - 2 •Name: Pawan Khera •Father's Name: H. L. Khera •EPIC Number: SJE0755967 •Assembly: 40 New Delhi •Part No: 78 •Part Name: Kaka Nagar •Serial No: 820," he added. Malviya further accused Khera of holding "malicious press conferences" in Bihar to “mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India's robust electoral process.”The social media post reads, “It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times--a clear violation of electoral laws.

As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn't enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India's robust electoral process.” The BJP leader reminded that the Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi hasn't submitted a formal complaint regarding his allegations of “vote theft.”The post added, “For the record: Rahul Gandhi still hasn't submitted a formal complaint under oath to demand an investigation into the fake allegations he made regarding the Mahadevapura Assembly in Bengaluru.

Not to mention, the Supreme Court has already dismissed the case alleging wrongdoing in Maharashtra.” Accusing the Congress of 'mutilating the electoral system, stealing mandates by legitimising illegal infiltrators and non-Indians,' Malviya called Congress a “quintessential vote chor.”