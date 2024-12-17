‘Constitution Crushed Arrogance of Dictators’, Key Takeaways From Amit Shah's Reply In Rajya Sabha

One Nation One Election LIVE: Amit Shah , while replying to the debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, highlighted the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the country. Amit Shah credited Patel for his decisive efforts in integrating princely states, which helped India emerge as a “strong and united nation.”

Here are the key takeaways from Amit Shah's Reply in Rajya Sabha

One Nation One Election: Congress Did Nothing Except Parivarvaad, Says Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah said that the Congress did nothing except eulogizing the Nehru-Gandhi family.

One Nation One Election: Congress Gave Away Reservations On The Basis Of Religion, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “When Congress was in power they gave away reservation on the basis of religion which is unconstitutional.”

One Nation One Election: Atal Ji Brought India To 11th Position, Modi Ji Took It To 5th In World Economy, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Atal Ji brought India to 11th position, PM Modi took it to 5th in world economy.”

One Nation One Election: Our Foreign Ministry Worked Rigorously , Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “We made the new parliament and our foreign ministry worked rigorously to bring back our stolen artifacts.”

One Nation One Election: Amit Shah Lambasts Nehru, Indira Gandhi Over Constitution Amendments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Indira Gandhi brought emergency after the Allahabad court did not find her candidacy valid. People suffered a lot. She just made amendments to overturn Allahabad High Court’s order.”

One Nation One Election: During Emergency Lakhs Were Forced And Locked In Jails

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “During emergency lakhs were forced and locked in jails, politicians were sent to jail and media was censored.”

One Nation One Election: Will Be Difficult to Understand Nation If One Looks From INDI Bloc’s Lense, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “If anyone looks at the nation from the opposition group, INDIA bloc's lense, then they would not able to understand it, it will take them ages.”

One Nation One Election: Congress Amended Constitution 77 Times, Says Amit Shah

While replying to the constitution debate in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Congress amended the Constitution 77 times in its 55 years of rule. BJP did so only 22 times in its 10-year-old tenure so far.”

One Nation One Election: We Moved Away From Colonial Mindset, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “We Indianized our legal system and moved away from the colonial mindset.”

One Nation One Election: Now People Have Realized That They Were Carrying Fake Constitution, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In the 75 years of history, we have never seen such a big change in the name of the Constitution. People realized that they were carrying a fake constitution, and that’s why they were defeated.”

One Nation One Election: Amit Shah Takes On Congress, Revives EVM Row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress for blaming the EVMs for its defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra and questioned why it did not blame the machines in Jharkhand, where the INDIA bloc won.

One Nation One Election: 75 Years of the Constitution A Timely Reflection, Says Amit Shah

“It has been 75 years since the Constitution was adopted, and there should definitely be a discussion on how our political parties and government have advanced it over time. I believe this discussion is timely,” said Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

One Nation One Election: Amit Shah Cites Ambedkar

“After the creation of our Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar, with great thought and consideration, made a statement that I would like to present before the House. He said that no matter how good a constitution is, it can turn bad if the people responsible for implementing it are not good. Similarly, even a bad constitution can become good if the people running it play a positive and constructive role. Over the past 75 years, both these aspects have played out well, and I would like to present these facts before the House and, through it, to the people of the country.Our Constitution has never been considered immutable. With time, the country must evolve, the laws must change, and society must also adapt,” said Amit Shah

One Nation One Election: Amit Shah Hits Out at Congress

Coming down heavily on Congress in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said, “People broke the pride of dictatorship. If the reading glasses are foreign, the Indianness will never be visible.”

One Nation One Election: Amit Shah Fires Back at Opposition Over Constitution Change Allegations

At the opposition's charge of the BJP attempting to change the Constitution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that there was a "provision to change the Constitution in the Constitution".



One Nation One Election: Amit Shah Proudly Talks About India Surpassing Britain to Become the 5th Largest Economy