Amit Shah Arrives In Ladakh To Inaugurate Buddha Relics Exposition As Local Leaders Call For Confidence-Building

Leh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived in Ladakh to inaugurate India’s first international exposition of Lord Buddha’s sacred Piprahwa relics, coinciding with Buddha Purnima.

The relics, ancient remains linked to Gautama Buddha, discovered at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh, were flown to Leh by the Indian Air Force and received with ceremonial honors. Monks from Matho Monastery accompanied them, and residents lined the streets to pay homage.

This marks the first time the relics, previously exhibited in countries such as Thailand, Mongolia, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, are being showcased within India.

The exposition will run from May 2 to 10 at Jivetsal, then move to Zanskar on May 11–12, before being displayed at Leh’s Dharma Centre on May 13–14. The relics will return to Delhi on May 15.

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Alongside the spiritual occasion, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a 10 TLPD (thousand litres per day) dairy plant in Kargil and attend related programmes, signalling the government’s emphasis on regional development.

Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjay, while talking to Republic TV, said, “It is a good and auspicious occasion that the holy relics are here. People will get an opportunity for Darshan, which is a positive moment for Ladakh.”

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He added, “Home Minister’s visit also gives confidence to the people, as Ladakh is a border region and it is his responsibility to understand and address the needs and concerns of the people here.”

Dorjay stressed that confidence-building measures must follow, adding, “Cases registered against protesters should be withdrawn, and those who suffered disabilities or lost their lives should be properly compensated.”

He further emphasized the demand for strengthening Zanskar as a newly announced district. “The district should now be strengthened with proper infrastructure, appointments in different departments, and all offices should be made functional at the earliest,” he added.

On talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, he added, “High-powered committee meetings should be convened where concrete decisions can be taken. We have already submitted a draft proposal, which the government should seriously study. If the government is not willing to consider this proposal, then it should clarify what the alternative is.”