Amit Shah At Its Roasting Best, Makes 'EVM Ne Hara Diya' Jibe At Opposition

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition for blaming the EVMs in election losses. Replying to the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that whenever and where ever the Opposition loses elections, they blame the electoral system saying 'EVM Ne Hara Diya'.

When election results come on same day in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and they (opposition) is completely gets wiped out in one, they say EVMs are faulty. But on the same day, they accept the results and take oath in new clothes when they win in Jharkhand.

Addressing the chair, Amit Shah asked, “How can this be possible that EVMs are working fine in one state and faulty in another?”