Amit Shah Blasts Mamata Banerjee Regime: Land of Infiltration and Atrocities on Women

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, accusing the Chief Minister of fostering lawlessness, corruption, and religious appeasement. Addressing a BJP Workers Special Organisational Meeting in Kolkata, Shah alleged that Banerjee had turned the state into "a land of infiltration and atrocities on women."

Shah's remarks were part of a hard-hitting speech in which he slammed the state government for its alleged failure to address various issues, including infiltration, violence, and corruption. "For years, Bengal was ruled by communists. After that, Mamata Banerjee came by with the slogan 'Maa, Maati, Maanush'. She converted the great land of Bengal into a land of infiltration, atrocities on women, crime, bomb blasts, and immorality with Hindus," Shah said.

The Union Minister also accused Banerjee of obstructing central efforts to curb infiltration, alleging that she had denied land for fencing India's international border with Bangladesh. "Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation's borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration... Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that," Shah said.

Shah's speech was marked by a strong critique of violence during elections in the state. He challenged Banerjee directly, saying, "If Didi has courage, she should try to contest elections without violence, her deposit would be seized." The Union Minister also accused Banerjee of appeasement politics, saying that she had "crossed all limits of appeasement for the votebank."

In a veiled reference to Operation Sindoor, Shah said, "Our people were killed in Pahalgam... Under Operation Sindoor, we went 100km (inside Pakistan) and destroyed their headquarters. 100s of terrorists were killed, and this hurts Didi's stomach... She gave a political speech and opposed Operation Sindoor."

Shah's speech took an emotional turn when he accused Banerjee of playing with the emotions of crores of women in the country. "The sisters and mothers of West Bengal should teach Mamata Banerjee the value of Sindoor in the upcoming elections," he said.

The Union Minister also issued a stern warning, clarifying that Operation Sindoor is "not yet over." "Mamata Banerjee may favour the Pakistani terrorists as much as she wants, but I want to tell her that this is PM Modi's government and Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Anyone who dares anything will be given a proper answer," Shah said.