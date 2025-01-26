Amit Shah Calls AAP 'Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party', Promises to Free Delhi of Illegal Immigrants

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described AAP as 'Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party', alleging that it did nothing but indulge in corruption and spread lies to get votes under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership during its 10-year rule in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in the Narela Assembly constituency, Shah also accused AAP of sheltering illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas. He said the BJP will free the city of such illegal immigrants if it gets the mandate in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"AAP’s misgovernance will come to an end on February 8, when the BJP will come to power. Kejriwal, your government is on its way out soon and the BJP is coming at the helm," he said.

Hitting back at Shah, AAP said his speeches made it clear the BJP has conceded defeat in the Assembly polls.

"He must answer what has the BJP done in the last decade to improve Delhi's crumbling law and order. The one job they had 'ensuring security' has been an outright failure under Shah's watch," AAP said in a statement.

At the public meeting, Shah exhorted people to dislodge the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power to end its "misrule", vowing that the BJP will fulfil all its poll promises, make Delhi the world's number one capital and also free the city of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas.

"Kejriwal only told lies to get votes... AAP means 'Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party' (a party which makes illegal income)," he said on Sunday while campaigning for the BJP candidate from Narela, Raj Karan Khatri.

The home minister also alleged that the AAP government under Kejriwal's leadership indulged in corruption.

"The entire Delhi is today struggling due to the supply of dirty water and waterlogging. The schools have been finished. There aren't adequate facilities in hospitals," he alleged.

While governance in Delhi under Kejriwal's AAP worsened over the past 10 years, states ruled by the BJP progressed due to the party's double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Shah also accused Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party of insulting Purvanchalis living in Delhi with their comments.

“He called Purvanchalis fake voters. I want to ask Kejriwal if people who came from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand do not have the right to vote in Delhi,” he said Shah said the country has "blessed" the prime minister and made him the prime minister for the third consecutive term by reposing faith in him.

It is because Modi does what he says, the BJP leader said.

"Bless him once in Delhi too. Delhi will become the number one capital in the world… Make Khatri sahab (BJP candidate from Narela) victorious. The time has come for them (AAP) to go," Shah told the gathering.

"I promise you that you make the BJP win, and within two years we will free Delhi from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas," Shah said, as he alleged that AAP indulged in scams worth crores of rupees during its rule in Delhi.

"The (former) education minister (Manish Sisodia) opened liquor shops near schools, temples and gurdwaras to spoil the younger generation, besides indulging in corruption worth crores of rupees. But at the end, both 'Bade Miya' (Kejriwal) and 'Chote Miya' (Sisodia) were put in jail," Shah said.

He also claimed that AAP leaders not only indulged in a liquor scam, but also committed scams worth crores of rupees involving the Delhi Jal Board, ration distribution, purchase of DTC buses and construction of classrooms in schools.

Attacking Kejriwal over the alleged scam in the renovation of his official bungalow when he was the chief minister, the home minister asked the gathering, "Do any of you have designer marble worth Rs 6 crore in your house, or motorised curtains worth Rs 4-6 crore, or doors worth Rs 70 lakh which opens when you clap? "Do you have a house carpet worth Rs 50 lakh, a water system installed for Rs 15 crore, recliner sofa worth Rs 10 lakh? All these things were there in 'Sheesh Mahal'," he said, referring to the former chief minister's erstwhile official residence.

Shah highlighted the Modi government’s achievements and said the prime minister has started a new work culture and politics of performance for winning elections.

AAP failed to fulfil its promises such as cleaning of Yamuna river, freeing Delhi from pollution and garbage, doubling beds in hospitals, 24x7 potable water supply, establishment of a sports university, and setting up of fast track courts, he claimed.

“Such is the situation that it seems he (Kejriwal) is born to lie,” Shah charged.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks, AAP alleged that the BJP's focus is solely on "abusing" Kejriwal and not on Delhi's development. "Can Delhi's future be secured by hurling abuses at Arvind Kejriwal?" asked the party.

The BJP neither has a plan nor a vision for Delhi and they are replicating schemes provided by Kejriwal in their manifesto.

The BJP has "surrendered" and their campaign is already over, AAP asserted.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.