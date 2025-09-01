Amit Shah Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Teams To Assess Damage In Flood-Hit Districts Of Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab And J-K

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the damage caused by heavy rainfall, floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These teams, led by senior officers at the level of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) or the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The teams will comprise experts from various ministries and departments, including Expenditure, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport & Highways, and Rural Development.

According to reports, the IMCTs will visit the affected districts in these states and the union territory early next week, with the primary objective of evaluating the extent of damage and identifying areas that require immediate attention and support. Notably, an IMCT and a multi-sectoral team have already visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Govt's Approach To Disaster Management

The central government's decision to constitute these teams is aimed at supporting the affected states and union territories in their efforts to mitigate the impact of these natural disasters. By deploying experts from various fields, the government has planned to provide support and guidance to the local authorities, ensuring that the relief efforts are effective and targeted.

The decision to constitute IMCTs comes in the wake of severe damage caused by heavy rainfall and landslides in the affected regions. The central government has been closely monitoring the situation and working with the state governments to provide relief and support to those affected.

Expert Teams To Provide Critical Support

As per the government officials, the IMCTs will play a crucial role in assessing the damage and identifying areas that require immediate attention. The teams will comprise senior officers with expertise in various fields, ensuring that the relief efforts are well-coordinated and effective.