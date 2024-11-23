Published 12:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
Amit Shah Dials Devendra Fadnavis With Congratulatory Call, Will He Back As CM?
Amit Shah has called Devendra Fadnavis, congratulating him on election victory in Maharashtra, as the Mahayuti is way ahead of MVA as per EC trends.
Mumbai: Home Minister Amit Shah dialed Devendra Fadnavis to congratulate him as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is racing towards a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. Fadnavis, who is now being touted as the ‘Comeback Man’, is once again emerging as the biggest leader and front runner for Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra.
According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading at over 126 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.
Whereas, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is witnessing one of its worst performance, is leading on nearly 70 seats. The Congress is leading on 19, Uddhav's Sena on 21 AND Sharad Pawar's NCP on 16.
Sanjay Raut alleges manipulation in vote counting, demands re-election in Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that there has been some manipulation in the vote counting process which is underway in Maharashtra.
Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, “They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats... This cannot be the public's decision, even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde gets 60 seats, Ajit Pawar gets 40 seats and BJP gets 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have their faith on the people of Maharashtra.”
