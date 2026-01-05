Amit Shah Directs Gujarat Administration To Act On War Footing As Gandhinagar Faces Typhoid Outbreak

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the administration to "act on a war footing" after reviewing the reports of typhoid cases among children and citizens due to contaminated water caused by pipeline leakages in Gandhinagar's Sector 24, 28, and Adivada areas.

According to a press release, Shah instructed health officials to ensure prompt specialist treatment for typhoid patients, arrange meals for patients and their relatives at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, and carry out immediate repairs and intensive pipeline inspections to prevent further spread.

Shah maintained regular contact with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the District Collector, and the Municipal Commissioner.

Intensive health arrangements and survey operations have been undertaken for suspected typhoid cases in Gandhinagar, with particular focus on areas where cases have been reported--Sectors 24, 26, and 28 and Adivada. 75 health teams have conducted surveys, the release stated.

Advertisement

To date, 113 suspected typhoid cases have been identified, and 19 patients receiving treatment have been discharged. The remaining 94 patients are being treated at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and at the UHCs in Sectors 24 and 29, and their conditions are stable. A 24x7 OPD has been started in the affected areas. Meal arrangements have been made for relatives of patients receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Survey teams from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have surveyed more than 20,800 households, covering a population of over 90,000.

Advertisement

As preventive measures, 30,000 chlorine tablets and 20,600 ORS packets have been distributed, the release stated.

Survey teams are carrying out door-to-door outreach, distributing awareness pamphlets, and educating people on boiling drinking water, avoiding outside food, and maintaining hand hygiene.

To contain the outbreak, super-chlorination of water has been intensified, and chlorine levels are being regularly monitored. The Municipal Corporation will switch to a 24x7 water supply by Monday, ensuring adequate chlorination of water for every household.