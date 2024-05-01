Advertisement

New Delhi: As the investigation into the Amit Shah doctored video case unfolds, a broader nexus between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders from various states seems to be emerging. Delhi Police have now served notices to individuals from Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Uttar Pradesh, indicating a widespread reach of the fake video.

The latest figures summoned include the Presidents of Congress units in Jharkhand and Nagaland, along with another SP leader from Uttar Pradesh identified as Manoj Kaka. They have been directed to join the investigation on May 2.

Why is Delhi Police summoning Congress leaders?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video purportedly shared by the official Telangana Congress handle was subsequently reposted by several party leaders across different states.

The video falsely depicts the Home Minister advocating for the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

3 arrests in the doctored video case

This latest move comes after three individuals were arrested for sharing the video. Among them, one Congress member was apprehended in Assam, while the personal assistant of Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and an AAP worker were detained in Gujarat.

The Delhi Police have now issued notices to a total of 12 additional individuals from various opposition parties, bringing the tally to 20, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy. However, sources indicate that Reddy is unlikely to personally attend the probe and may send a representative in his stead.

Reddy and four other members of the Telangana Congress unit were served notices on Monday to appear before the investigation officer on May 1, bringing along any electronic devices they may have used to create or share the video on their respective social media accounts.

Revanth Reddy hits out at BJP

Coming down heavily on the summons, Reddy accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Delhi Police for its "political gains".

"After ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, Narendra Modi is using the Delhi Police to win elections. No one is going to get scared here. We have people who will respond to such tactics. We will defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha elections, especially in Telangana and Karnataka ," Reddy said while addressing a poll rally.