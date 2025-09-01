Updated 1 September 2025 at 12:22 IST
Good News: Police, Ambulance, Fire, Women & Child Helplines - Not 100, People in Gujarat Can Now Dial This for All Emergency Services
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a number of security-focused projects in Gujarat, including new police housing and the "Janrakshak" project.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Gujarat: Various security-focused projects were inaugurated from Gandhinagar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, including the e-inauguration of police housing.
The Gujarat Police Housing constructed new residential and non-residential buildings for Rs 217 crore, which was e-inaugurated by Union Minister Shah. Manasa Police Station in Gandhinagar became the first in the country to receive the IS-15700 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards.
The integration of emergency services (police 100, ambulance 108, fire 101, women helpline 181, child helpline 1098, disaster helpline 1070/1077) under Dial 112 ensures faster citizen assistance. A PPP model MoU has been signed with EMRI GHS, which has successfully run 108 services in Gujarat for 18 years.
The 'Janrakshak' Project highlights are:
One Number, Multiple Services: Citizens now dial just 112 for police, ambulance, fire, women and child helplines, and disaster support.
Another is rapid response; GPS-enabled vehicles ensure the fastest reach to incident sites, with exact location detection.
Technology-Driven CAD systems, voice loggers, location-based services, MDTs, wireless sets, and body-worn cameras enhance operational transparency and accountability.
The key components are:
State Emergency Response Centre (SERC): 24x7 centre in Ahmedabad with a 150-seat call centre, managing all emergency calls and deploying required teams.
District Emergency Response Centre (DERC): Monitors PCR vans and emergency responses in each district/city. Dial 112 Janrakshak Vans: Total 1,000 vans (500 existing + 500 new), equipped with GPS, light bars, PA system, MDTs, and wireless devices. Each van team includes a Head Constable/ASI, a police constable, and a driver.
The services and facilities include:
Response Time - Strategically deployed vans ensure rapid arrival at incident sites.
Trained Personnel: Staff trained in emergency response and digital reporting.
Digital Tracking: Every case is logged on MDT for transparency.
Success Rate: Since Feb 2019, 1.55 crore calls handled; 94,717 cases received immediate team dispatch.
An additional Initiative is 534 New Boleros. Under the Police Mobility Improvement Programme, 534 new Bolero vans were introduced to enhance police reach, maintain law & order, and provide efficient transportation for police personnel.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 12:22 IST