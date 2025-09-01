Good News: Police, Ambulance, Fire, Women & Child Helplines - Not 100, People in Gujarat Can Now Dial This for All Emergency Services

Good News for people in Gujarat can now dial this for all emergency service | Image: ANI

Gujarat: Various security-focused projects were inaugurated from Gandhinagar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, including the e-inauguration of police housing.

The Gujarat Police Housing constructed new residential and non-residential buildings for Rs 217 crore, which was e-inaugurated by Union Minister Shah. Manasa Police Station in Gandhinagar became the first in the country to receive the IS-15700 certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The integration of emergency services (police 100, ambulance 108, fire 101, women helpline 181, child helpline 1098, disaster helpline 1070/1077) under Dial 112 ensures faster citizen assistance. A PPP model MoU has been signed with EMRI GHS, which has successfully run 108 services in Gujarat for 18 years.

The 'Janrakshak' Project highlights are:

One Number, Multiple Services: Citizens now dial just 112 for police, ambulance, fire, women and child helplines, and disaster support.

Another is rapid response; GPS-enabled vehicles ensure the fastest reach to incident sites, with exact location detection.

Technology-Driven CAD systems, voice loggers, location-based services, MDTs, wireless sets, and body-worn cameras enhance operational transparency and accountability.

The key components are:

State Emergency Response Centre (SERC): 24x7 centre in Ahmedabad with a 150-seat call centre, managing all emergency calls and deploying required teams.

District Emergency Response Centre (DERC): Monitors PCR vans and emergency responses in each district/city. Dial 112 Janrakshak Vans: Total 1,000 vans (500 existing + 500 new), equipped with GPS, light bars, PA system, MDTs, and wireless devices. Each van team includes a Head Constable/ASI, a police constable, and a driver.

The services and facilities include:

Response Time - Strategically deployed vans ensure rapid arrival at incident sites.

Trained Personnel: Staff trained in emergency response and digital reporting.

Digital Tracking: Every case is logged on MDT for transparency.

Success Rate: Since Feb 2019, 1.55 crore calls handled; 94,717 cases received immediate team dispatch.