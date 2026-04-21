'Time To Say Mamata Didi Bye-Bye: Amit Shah Makes Final Push In West Bengal, Vows Justice For Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Union Home Minister Amit Shah brought his campaign to a close in West Bengal today, delivering a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party.

Addressing a massive rally on his final day in the state, the Home Minister expressed absolute confidence in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory, framing the 2026 elections as a historic turning point for the region.

The "Bye-Bye" Mandate

Focusing on the incumbent Chief Minister, he declared, "It is time to say Mamata Didi bye-bye." Shah asserted that the political winds in the state have shifted decisively.

Reflected in the sea of saffron supporters, he remarked, "Today is the last day in West Bengal, and I have come to meet you all. I can now for sure say that the BJP will come in West Bengal this time."