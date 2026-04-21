'Time To Say Mamata Didi Bye-Bye: Amit Shah Makes Final Push In West Bengal, Vows Justice For Darjeeling
Amit Shah intensifies West Bengal campaign, taking aim at Mamata Banerjee and vowing justice for Darjeeling. His “time to say bye-bye” remark signals a strong political push ahead of key elections.
- India News
- 1 min read
Darjeeling: Union Home Minister Amit Shah brought his campaign to a close in West Bengal today, delivering a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party.
Addressing a massive rally on his final day in the state, the Home Minister expressed absolute confidence in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory, framing the 2026 elections as a historic turning point for the region.
The "Bye-Bye" Mandate
Focusing on the incumbent Chief Minister, he declared, "It is time to say Mamata Didi bye-bye." Shah asserted that the political winds in the state have shifted decisively.
Reflected in the sea of saffron supporters, he remarked, "Today is the last day in West Bengal, and I have come to meet you all. I can now for sure say that the BJP will come in West Bengal this time."
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