BREAKING: Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Brief President Murmu on Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed President Droupadi Murmu on the Pahalgam terror attack and possibly on how India is going to punish Pakistan and terror perpetrators.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs officials briefed ambassadors of selected countries about the Pahalgam attack, sources said.

Ambassadors of various countries, including Germany, Japan, Poland, UK and Russia, arrived at the office of the Ministry of External Affairs, located in the South Block where they were briefed about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam terror attack claims lives of 26 innocent civilians

On Monday, 5-6 terrorists targeted innocent civilians after they barbarically opened fire on tourists who were visiting Kashmir to enjoy the natural beauty but their stay in the valley met a tragic end.

What is more shocking that terrorists hand picked their targets on the basis of religion and shot dead Hindu nationals.

Terrorists singelled out tourists on their faith, asked people to show their ID cards and forced them to read Kalma.

In one of the most barbaric attack, terrorists shot dead male tourists in front of their wife, children and parents.

One of the victims was Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal who was shot dead in front of her wife. A video had surfaced showing Navy officer's wife crying in grief, sitting beside the corpse of her husband and seeking help from the locals to save her husband.

Another heartbreaking narration surfaced when a woman, victim of the terror attack shared her story when terrorists shot dead her husband and asked her to inform this to Modi.