Amit Shah Says Ladakh Witnessed Major Development Works Since 2019, Buddha Relics Return After 75 Years

Leh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Ladakh has seen wide-ranging changes since being made a Union Territory in 2019, pointing to infrastructure expansion, education reforms, and the return of sacred Buddha relics after 75 years.

Addressing gatherings in Leh, Shah said Ladakh’s long-standing demand for Union Territory status was rooted in a lack of development.

“The basic reason for this demand was that progress was not happening here. After 2019, visible change has taken place across sectors,” he said.

He added that Ladakh now has seven districts and 193 panchayats, with five new districts notified.

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Local languages such as Bhoti, Purgi, and Urdu have been given administrative recognition.

“Earlier, only Hindi and English were in use, but now local languages have been accorded importance,” he said.

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On infrastructure, Shah said road length has more than doubled to 4,040 km, bridges have risen from 19 to 72, and helipads from seven to 41. Mobile towers increased to 653, while snow-clearing machines grew from 60 to 215.

“The number of bridges has gone up three times, and road construction has nearly doubled,” he said.

He added that improved connectivity has reduced isolation, as Zojila Pass, which earlier remained shut for 127 days, was closed for only 19 days this year. Kargil-Leh road, once closed for 175 days, was shut for just 11 days,” Shah said. Work on the Zojila and Shinkun La tunnels, and a new civil airport is underway.

Shah further said Sindhu Central University has been established, 174 ICT labs and 130 smart classrooms created, and Ladakh was declared fully literate in 2024.

“There is no illiterate person left in the region,” he said. Nearly 98 per cent of households now have tap water connections under Har Ghar Jal.

Shah added that Ladakh’s budget has risen from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, with the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation set to promote industrial growth.

“We want this border region to become self-reliant,” he said.

At Buddha Purnima celebrations in Leh, Shah described the return of relics of Tathagata Buddha as a “historic reunion.”

He said Ladakh has preserved Buddhist knowledge for centuries and played a key role in spreading teachings to China and beyond.

“This land has been a living centre of dharma. Amid conflict and unrest, only the path of peace and compassion can provide solutions,” he said.

Shah urged the administration to ensure arrangements for devotees of all faiths to pay homage to the relics.