Amit Shah To Move Resolution In Parliament For Extension Of President's Rule In Manipur

New Delhi: The Union government is considering extending the President's rule in Manipur. Union Minister Amit Shah is set to move a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The resolution seeks to extend the President's rule for a further six months with effect from August 13, citing the prevailing ethnic violence and political instability in the state.

The central government's move to impose the President's rule in Manipur on February 13 came days after N Biren Singh resigned from his position as the Chief Minister on February 9. The decision was taken following a report from the state governor, which outlined the state's inability to function in accordance with constitutional norms.

The extension of the President's rule under Article 356 (3) of the Constitution means that the rule will be extended for a period of six months with the approval of the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha had earlier admitted a statutory resolution to extend the President's rule till February 13, 2026, which was moved by Amit Shah on July 25.

Meanwhile, the imposition of the President's rule has big implications for Manipur, as it suspends the state government's authority and transfers the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to Parliament. The President will now exercise the Governor's powers, and specific articles of the Constitution have been suspended to ensure smooth central administration.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involves clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. The tensions have escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights, resulting in hundreds of fatalities and displacing around 60,000 people.