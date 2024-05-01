Advertisement

Lucknow: Amity School in Lucknow's Vrindavan area faced a situation akin to the recent wave of bomb threat emails received by nearly 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR region. The authorities promptly conducted a thorough search of the campus and evacuated the students as a precautionary measure.

'Allah Has Ordered Eternal Flame For Kafirs': What Threat Mail Sent To Delhi-NCR Schools Says

“Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the places from which they drove you. There are many explosive devices in the school. Allah Subhanahu wa Ta'ala has given us a chance that inherited few have to become martyrs in the territory of was in the abode of the enemies of Islam”, the threatening mail received by Delhi schools read.



Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a "hoax", and asked people not to panic. Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry added. "There is no need to panic. Mails appear to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said.

Delhi-NCR Schools Shut

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back.For the unversed, around schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via mail. Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said that the Delhi Police conducted thorough investigation at every place and has till now, not found anything suspicious. "I don't have the exact numbers but several schools approached us saying that they received mail regarding the presence of bomb at the premises. When the Delhi Police received the call, the police took each and every call seriously and have conducted thorough research at every place but till now, nothing has been found", she told reporters.

