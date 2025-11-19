Ammonia Leak Reported At New Cold‑Storage In Patna's Sikandarpur: Police, Fire, NDRF Rush In

Patna: A sudden leak of ammonia gas from a cold‑storage unit near Kishunpur village in the Bihta block of Patna was reported on Tuesday late evening. According to reports, the newly built facility, situated in the densely populated Sikandarpur neighbourhood, began leaking the suspected gas without any warning, filling the air with a pungent smell that made it hard for nearby residents to breathe.

As per sources, on suspecting the possible gas leak, the alarm was raised by villagers who could smell the gas and called the local police. On receiving the information, the police teams rushed to the spot and alerted the fire brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Immediately, the emergency teams arrived at the site and evacuated workers who were inside the cold‑storage building and moved families nearby out of their homes. The Patna‑Ara National Highway 931, which runs right beside the plant, was shut down as a precaution while the teams initiated efforts to stop the leak.

The residents from neighbouring houses and several nearby villages were placed on alert and taken to temporary shelters. The locals expressed anger that a hazardous facility had been allowed to operate in a residential area. The unit had only started operating about two months earlier on land leased from the government to a private company, and the incident raises questions about long‑term safety in the region.

An officer from the Bihta police station, Ranjit Kumar explained that the first reports came from villagers who noticed a strong smell of gas. He said, “We immediately informed the fire brigade and disaster response teams. Residents in the vicinity have been evacuated. The situation is under control.” Later, NDRF officials identified the source of the problem. Sunil Kumar Singh, commandant of the 9th Battalion NDRF, said, “After a prolonged effort the leak has been stopped. An inspection revealed that two valves on the cold‑storage cylinders were leaking, and both have now been repaired.”

The officials have said that the highway will remain closed until air‑quality monitors show safe levels. An official inquiry into the incident and the facility’s compliance with safety regulations is expected to follow.

