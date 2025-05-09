Amritsar Authorities Ask Residents Not To Panic, Stay Indoors As India Destroys Pak Drones, Missiles

Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). | Image: Republic Media Network

Operation Sindoor: Authorities in Amritsar district issued an urgent public advisory on Friday, urging residents to stay indoors amid heightened military activity in the region.

The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) urged calm but stressed the importance of cooperation with safety protocols.

"There is no need to panic, as a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Please don't worry, our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors," the DPRO stated.

Residents were asked to remain inside, keep lights switched off, and stay away from windows with curtains drawn.

India Thwarts Pakistani Strike on 15 Key Locations

The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday that Pakistan’s military had attempted to launch missile and drone attacks on 15 strategic locations across northern and western India, including:

Amritsar

Srinagar

Jammu

Pathankot

Chandigarh

Ludhiana

Bhatinda

Jalandhar

and others

All hostile attempts were successfully intercepted and neutralised by the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (ICUAS) and Air Defence units.

India Responds with ‘Operation Sindoor’

Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.