BREAKING: Amritsar-Purnia Janseva Express Coach Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

Amritsar: A major tragedy was averted on Friday evening, when a massive fire broke out in the general compartment of the Amritsar-Purnia Janseva Express. According to reports, the blaze erupted at around 7 pm, stirring a panic-like situation among the passengers and the railway officials. The fire reportedly ripped through the compartment and gutted it.

As per sources, the fire originated in the eighth coach from the engine, specifically in the general compartment, prompting an immediate response from the train's crew and railway officials. The fire was confined to a single coach and was brought under control using fire extinguishers, thereby preventing any further damage or risk to the passengers.

According to official statements, all passengers were safely shifted to another coach, ensuring their security and comfort while the situation was being addressed. The railway officials have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported.

The preliminary investigations suggested that the fire was likely caused by a cigarette or a mobile phone explosion, although a thorough inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact cause. A forensic team inspected the scene to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the incident.

The train, after being deemed safe, continued its journey to its destination in Bihar's Purnia, with minimal disruption.

The railway officials are expected to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident to identify measures that can be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.