Amroha Dowry Horror: Wife Set Ablaze by Constable Husband and In-Laws

Amroha (U.P): Days after the brutal murder of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, another chilling case of dowry-linked violence has surfaced from Narangpur village in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, 32-year-old Parul, a trained nurse and mother of twins, was allegedly set on fire by her husband Devendra, a serving police constable, and five of his relatives after repeated dowry demands went unmet.

Amroha Dowry Horror: Wife Set Ablaze by Constable Husband

Incident In Detail

Parul sustained severe burn injuries and was referred to Delhi in critical condition. Her husband, Devendra, had recently been transferred from Rampur to Bareilly and was on leave when the attack happened.

Parul’s brother filed police complaint naming six accused, Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives—Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra, and Santosh. Police have registered a case under domestic violence and attempted to murder.

Husband Arrested

Amroha Police have arrested the accused constable Devendra, other accused are still absconding.

When Parul’s family reached local hospital their daughter was suffering in pain, badly burnt. She was later referred to Delhi due to her sever burnt condition. She is now fighting for her life.

A Pattern of Violence

This case is being seen as similar to the Nikki Bhati murder, in which the 26-year-old woman was allegedly doused in petrol and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over escalating dowry demands, despite having already provided a car, motorcycle, jewellery, and cash.