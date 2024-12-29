Amsterdam-Bound Plane Skids Off Runway After Emergency Landing in Norway, 3rd Aviation Mishap in 24 Hours

Norway: In the third aviation mishap of the day, a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Norway's Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport on Saturday, December 28, after suffering a hydraulic failure mid-air. The Boeing 737-800, en route to Amsterdam from Oslo, was forced to divert to Sandefjord Airport, approximately 110 kilometers south of the Norwegian capital.

Aircraft Skids Off Runway

Though the aircraft landed safely, it veered off the runway during the rollout, coming to a stop on soft grass near a taxiway. The flight had 182 people on board, including 176 passengers and six crew members. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

KLM Issues Statement After Mishap

In a statement, KLM said, “During takeoff of flight KL1204 from Oslo with destination Amsterdam this evening (28-12), a loud noise was heard. It was decided to divert to the airport of Sandefjord. After landing, the Boeing 737 veered off the runway into the grass at low speed. All 176 passengers and 6 crew members are unharmed and are being taken care of. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.”