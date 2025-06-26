Amul Warns Public of Fake Gift Voucher Scam Circulating on Social Media

Amul, India’s leading dairy cooperative, has issued an urgent public advisory warning consumers about a fraudulent gift voucher campaign circulating on WhatsApp and various social media platforms. The scam, featuring the iconic Amul Girl mascot, falsely promises gift vouchers and directs users to malicious websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

Here is what you need to know

In an official statement posted on X, Amul clarified that the fraudulent message, titled “Amul - Grand Gift Festival,” is not associated with the company. “This voucher has not been created by Amul,” the statement reads, emphasizing that the links embedded in the message lead to phishing websites. “In the said message, a webpage link is autogenerated and is misleading the customers to fraudulent websites,” reads the statement.

Amul has already blacklisted several of these fraudulent links and is pursuing legal action against the perpetrators.

The company has urged customers to avoid clicking on suspicious links. Amul provided a toll-free customer care number, 1800 258 3333, and an email, customercare@amul.coop, for inquiries. The cooperative also encouraged the public to share the alert with others to curb the spread of the scam.