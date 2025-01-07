'Anaaj Wale Baba' Draws Attention at Mahakumbh Mela with Unique Eco-Message

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh Mela is seeing a lot of buzz around Amarjeet, better known as Anaaj Wale Baba. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Anaaj Wale Baba has become the centre of attention for growing crops like wheat, millet, gram, and peas on his head.

For the past five years, Baba has used this unusual method to spread awareness about protecting the environment. A Hatha Yogi by practice, he says this effort is his way of promoting peace and highlighting the importance of greenery, especially as deforestation continues to harm the planet.

"I decided to do this after seeing how cutting trees is affecting our world. Wherever I go, I encourage people to plant more greenery," said Baba. He even waters the crops on his head regularly to keep them healthy, leaving visitors amazed.

Currently staying near Kila Ghat for Kalpavas, Anaaj Wale Baba has become a major attraction at the fair. Many devotees are surprised by his dedication and wonder how he manages to grow crops on his head. After the mela, Baba plans to return to Sonbhadra to continue his mission of promoting greenery and peace.

Meanwhile, the largest Maha Yajna (sacred fire ritual) will be organized at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela to honour 'Gau Mata' and push for her recognition as the National Mother of India.

The sacred ritual, aimed at eradicating the practice of cow slaughter in the country, will take place in the camp of Jyotish Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. This will be the largest Yajna camp at the Kumbh Mela site, involving 1100 priests performing daily Yajnas for an entire month.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).