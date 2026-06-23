Anakapalli Horror: Massive Fire Hits Parawada Pharma Plant In Andhra Pradesh, 2 Workers Killed

At least two workers were killed in a fire accident at a pharmaceutical industry in Paravada Mandal of Anakapalli district on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Energy Plant Company, located near the Pharma City industrial park in the Visakhapatnam region.

According to the Parawada circle Inspector Lenka Bhaskar Rao, two workers died on the spot.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the fire accident at the Energy Plant in Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapalli district. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences over the death of the two workers.

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The CM spoke to district officials and enquired about the circumstances leading to the accident. Officials informed the Chief Minister that immediately after the incident, two fire engines from the Pharma City fire station and another from Parawada rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

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