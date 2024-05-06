Advertisement

Viral Video: A viral video of a 10-year-old boy selling rolls in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area has gone viral on the internet, including that of billionaire Anand Mahindra. Food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh shared the video on Instagram, which shows little Jaspreet making a chicken egg roll.

When the food vlogger asked Jaspreet about selling street food he shared that he had recently lost his father to brain tuberculosis. He says that he took charge of the food cart after his father’s demise. He learned to make various rolls and wraps from his late father.

The video shared on Instagram grabbed the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group. Posting the video, Mahindra offered help for Jaspreet’s education. “Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe he's in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education,” he wrote on X.

Following Mahindra's post about extending help to the boy, numerous users applauded his gesture. One user commended, "Well done, sir. Such philanthropic endeavors are truly commendable. Keep up the good work." Another user expressed, "That's incredibly kind of you, Sir."

