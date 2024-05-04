Advertisement

Viral News: A video of a man transporting a huge wardrobe on a bike has gone viral. Anand Mahindra responded to the bizarre viral video. The video was originally shared by a resident of Brazil on social media platform.

The viral video shared by Anand Mahindra on social media X comes with an interesting caption says, ‘So I guess this is what a 10 minute furniture (not food or groceries) service would look like…’

The viral video shows a hardworking man from Brazil who carrying a huge furniture on his small mobike, which attracts businessman's attention.

The viral video has crossed over 385.7K View. The viral video not only grabbed attention of netizens but also impressed netizens.

Watch Viral Video Here:

So I guess this is what a 10 minute furniture (not food or groceries) service would look like… 🙂 pic.twitter.com/0GqY39ty2F — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra)

One user wrote, ‘Just imagine the risk taking capacity of this person.’ Another user wrote, ‘will show to my team who want forklifts and trucks to transport these items’.

One more user says, ‘Exceeding physics'S limitation creates the market. Time,Space and Gravity.’

Netizens seem to be impressed with the mans hardworking nature and bike balancing skills.