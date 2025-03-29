Anant Ambani Joins Dwarka 'Padyatra' Ahead of 30th Birthday

Updated March 29th 2025, 12:32 IST
Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, begins his spiritual journey to Dwarka, the city of Lord Krishna, ahead of his 30th birthday. Anant, known for his deep faith in Lord Krishna, began his 'padyatra' (pilgrimage on foot) from the Reliance Industries Township in Jamnagar on Thursday, March 27.
The journey, spanning approximately 141 kilometres, is expected to take 12 days, with Anant walking 15 to 20 kilometres daily.
The padyatra holds high value, as it marks Anant's first birthday celebration after his marriage to Radhika Merchant in July 2024. Anant is expected to reach Dwarka on April 8, 2025, and will celebrate his milestone birthday the following day with prayers and offerings at the Dwarkadhish Temple.
Anant's spiritual endeavour reflects the Ambani family's firm belief and devotion to Lord Krishna, a tradition they have upheld through regular temple visits and participation in religious ceremonies. Anant's spiritual journey draws admiration and well-wishes from his fans and followers across the world, with many praising his dedication and faith.
As Anant continues his padyatra amidst tight security, his devotion depicts the importance of spirituality lying in the Ambani family's core values. The journey is not only a personal milestone for Anant but also symbolises the enduring cultural and religious traditions of India.
The Ambani wedding last year was nothing short of a global spectacle, earning the title of the most extravagant and star-studded celebration on Earth. The union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant brought together an elite guest list of socialites, business magnates, and Bollywood icons, all of whom graced the occasion with their presence. The lavish festivities, spanning multiple days, showcased opulence and grandeur on an unprecedented scale, leaving the world in awe of the Ambani family's unmatched ability to blend tradition with luxury.
