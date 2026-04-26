Anant Ambani Launches Healthcare Drive For 650 Horses In Matheran

Matheran: Industrialist Anant Ambani undertook a comprehensive healthcare initiative for working horses in Matheran, Maharashtra, on the occasion of his birthday. Notably, Matheran is Asia's only automobile-free hill station, with the horses serving as the backbone of its transport ecosystem for tourism and the local economy.

The healthcare drive launched by Anant Ambani covered all 650 horses in the region.

As part of the initiative, the horses received free vaccination and health check-ups. Further, a permanent medical clinic with round-the-clock veterinary support has also been established to improve emergency response and routine care for the animals.

On the infrastructure front, a dedicated red soil track is set to be developed to ensure safety of the horses, who have been suffering injuries after slipping on existing paver block surfaces. The move is aimed at creating a safer environment, reducing accidents and ensuring better mobility for the animals across the hill station.

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The initiative builds on previous animal welfare efforts linked to Anant Ambani's Vantara project. Beyond animal welfare, the drive is expected to positively impact nearly 3,500 local residents who depend on the horses for their livelihoods.

Anant Ambani's Passion Project 'Vantara'

In another initiative, Anant Ambani had launched India's first-of-its-kind animal rescue and conservation programme ‘Vantara’ in Jamnagar, Gujarat, two years ago.

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Anant Ambani had said that ‘Vantara’ is his passion project and his foundation has made a veterinary hospital with state of art technology. The hospital is equipped with MRI and CT scan machines with robotic surgery machines.

Spread across an area of around 3,500 acres, the Vantara shelters over 150,000 animals representing 2,000+ species.

According to its official website, Vantara locate and secure wildlife impacted by habitat loss, conflict or confinement, conducting every operation with precision and compassion. As per the website, teams at Vantara are engaged in minimising stress, providing immediate veterinary support, and ensuring a safe, stabilised transition into structured recovery.