Anantnag Police Detain 3 Youths In Kokernag For Intimidating Residents With Fake AK‑47 And Dummy Pistol | Image: Representational

Anantnag: Anantnag Police on Sunday arrested three youth in Kokernag for allegedly roaming with dummy weapons and intimidating residents, recovering a fake AK-47, a dummy pistol and other items during a swift joint operation.

According to a release, Anantnag Police, through Police Station Kokernag, received credible information that a group of unknown youth was moving in the area while carrying fake weapons and intimidating the general public.

The group had also entered a house, where they allegedly issued threats, causing panic among the residents.

Acting swiftly on the information, Police Station Kokernag registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

A joint team of Police Kokernag and SOG Kokernag, under the supervision of SDPO Kokernag, immediately rushed to the area and conducted a prompt operation.

During the action, three individuals were apprehended. They have been identified as Yasir Ahmad Kasana S/O Mohd Mirza R/O Anderwani Sagam Kokernag, Ajaz Ahmad Famda S/O Mohd Rafiq R/O Thamankote Verinag Kapran, Shahid Ahmad Teli S/O Javed Ahmad Teli R/O Hiller Arhama Kokernag and recovered one dummy AK-47 rifle, one dummy pistol, one green-coloured pouch from their possession.

The swift action by Anantnag Police successfully prevented further intimidation attempts, thereby ensuring safety and restoring public confidence in the area.