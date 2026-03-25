Anantnag Tulip Centre Launched: SKUAST-K, NABARD Drive Rs 80 Million Project to Cut Imports and Boost Exports

Srinagar: Kashmir’s tulip industry is set for a breakthrough as SKUAST-K, backed by NABARD, establishes a Centre of Excellence in Anantnag to produce export-quality bulbs, cut costly imports, and create new jobs in the Valley’s horticulture sector.

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) has launched the ambitious project at Tangpawa-Sangam in Kokernag, spread over 407 kanals of land.

Tulip bulb cultivation has already begun on 30 kanals in the first phase, with plans to expand gradually. India currently imports tulip bulbs worth Rs 300–400 crore annually, nearly 90 percent from the Netherlands, and the initiative aims to reduce this dependence while positioning India in the global flower trade.

Reports suggest that the center has already started supplying locally grown bulbs and seeds to major gardens across the country, including Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

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The focus is on research and large-scale production to ensure both quality and quantity, with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency and promoting tulips as a profitable crop for farmers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor Dr. Muneeb informed that tulip bulbs of 10–12 cm are ideal for flowering, though they take two to three years to mature and its cultivation could yield better profits than apples if adopted systematically, with the project modelled on high-density apple farming techniques to raise awareness among farmers.

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The initiative is backed by an Rs 80 million NABARD grant that covers land development, fencing, infrastructure upgrades, and seed storage facilities. A separate floriculture development program is also in the pipeline, expected to train local youth in seed production, packaging, and supply chains, thereby creating new employment opportunities.

A retired professor of SKUAST-K, Dr. Pervez Bhat, reflecting on the institute’s role in the Anantnag tulip project, said, “For decades, SKUAST-K has been the backbone of Kashmir’s agricultural innovation. This tulip initiative is not just about flowers; it is about vision. By marrying research with commercial potential, the university is positioning itself as a global player in floriculture. I see this project as a turning point where our institute moves from being a regional knowledge hub to an international center of excellence, capable of reshaping both the Valley’s economy and its identity,”.

Looking ahead, SKUAST-K plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Netherlands to jointly advance tulip research and production, ensuring Kashmir’s tulip industry blossoms into a sustainable, export-driven sector that strengthens both the local economy and India’s global presence in floriculture.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders across Kashmir are hailing the Anantnag tulip project as a transformative step for the Valley’s economy and visitor experience. A senior tourism official said, “This initiative is more than horticulture; it is a cultural investment. By extending tulip cultivation to South Kashmir, we are diversifying attractions and encouraging tourists to stay longer, explore deeper, and spend more across the Valley,”.