Ancient Shivlings, Hindu Idols Found in J&K's Anantnag, Possibly From Karkoota Dynasty

Several ancient Hindu idols, including Shivlings, have been discovered during excavation work in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. | Image: X

Anantnag: Several ancient Hindu idols, including Shivlings, have been discovered during excavation work at a spring in Karkoot Nag, located in the Salia area of Aishmuqam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

According to officials, the idols were recovered while the Public Works Department (PWD) was carrying out renovation and revival work on the spring. Local labourers found the stone idols, many of which have deities engraved on them.

“The idols were found in the sacred pond area. Some Shivlings, a sculpture, and other items have been recovered,” said one of the workers at the site.

Local residents and experts believe the site may be linked to the ancient Karkoota dynasty, which ruled parts of Kashmir during the 7th and 8th centuries.

“There has been an impact of the Karkoota dynasty in this area, so there is a possibility that a temple once stood here or someone may have preserved these idols at this sacred spot,” said a Kashmiri Pandit from the region.

He added, “This place has been a pilgrimage site for years. We’ve heard from elders that a temple once existed here. We appeal to the government to rebuild the temple and protect these sacred artefacts.”

Officials from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir have visited the site and taken stock of the findings.

“The idols will be shifted to the SPS Museum in Srinagar, where they will be studied by research scholars and tested for age and material composition,” an official confirmed.

The exact age of the idols will be determined through scientific analysis. The artefacts are expected to shed light on ancient religious practices and temple structures in the region.

Residents and members of the Kashmiri Hindu community are urging authorities to recognize the religious and cultural importance of the site.