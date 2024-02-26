English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 12:28 IST

Andaman & Nicobar reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Andaman & Nicobar reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Port Blair, Sep 20 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as three more persons recuperated from the disease while two new infections pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,600, a health official said on Monday.

A total of 7,458 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the archipelago so far, including three persons on Sunday, he said.

Advertisement

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Both the cases were detected during local contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 13 active COVID-19 cases of which 12 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district, he said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 5,29,828 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent, he said.

Advertisement

A total of 4,11,782 beneficiaries have been inoculated till Sunday, of which 2,81,240 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,30,542 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the union territory has a total population of around 4,00,000 people. PTI COR RG RG

Advertisement

Published September 20th, 2021 at 12:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo