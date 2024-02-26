Advertisement

Port Blair, Sep 20 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as three more persons recuperated from the disease while two new infections pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,600, a health official said on Monday.

A total of 7,458 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the archipelago so far, including three persons on Sunday, he said.

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Both the cases were detected during local contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 13 active COVID-19 cases of which 12 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 5,29,828 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent, he said.

A total of 4,11,782 beneficiaries have been inoculated till Sunday, of which 2,81,240 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,30,542 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the union territory has a total population of around 4,00,000 people. PTI COR RG RG