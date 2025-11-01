Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Loss of Lives in Srikakulam Stampede, Instructs Officials to Oversee Relief Measures

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured and requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple and said that he has instructed officials to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Nara Lokesh posted on X, "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals."

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu also expressed deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple. He rushed to the accident site immediately and spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident. The Minister expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

Several devotees were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district. The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

Former Minister and YSRCP Doctors Cell President Dr. Seediri Appalraju rushed to the site of the tragic stampede in Kasibugga soon after the incident and extended immediate medical assistance to the victims. Demonstrating his commitment as both a public representative and a doctor, Dr. Appalraju personally administered CPR to the critically injured victims inside the ambulance and ensured that the injured were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for advanced treatment.